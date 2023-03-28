Journalist: Liverpool ‘ready’ to pay release clause for ‘monster’; ‘dialogues’ have begun

Liverpool are ‘ready’ to pay the release clause for Kim Min-jae to try and bring him to Anfield, according to one Italian journalist.

The Reds have recently been linked with the Napoli defender, who’s also believed to be of interest to Tottenham and Manchester United (Football Insider).

His release clause is reportedly in the region of €70m (£61.5m), with the Reds seemingly willing to pay him €5m (£4.4m) per year in order to land him.

Ciro Venerato has told Tg Sport (via Calcio Napoli 24): “Dialogues with his entourage began several weeks ago. Napoli are willing to offer €2.5m/year + €500k in simple bonuses to the defender. Possibly getting rid of the release clause as well.

“Focusing on the will of the player, who is very attached to the team and the city. A way as any to keep him at least another season. The agency that takes care of his images and interests are much more venal and are offering him to various continental clubs.

“Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG are the ones most interested in the Korean. Ready to guarantee him €5m net per season by paying the release clause, which fluctuates between €50m and €70m.”

Just how true it is that Liverpool might be willing to spend more than £60m to sign Kim remains to be seen, although this update from Venerato is an encouraging one at least.

The 26-year-old has been a rock at the back for Napoli this season as they cruise towards the Serie A title and compete at the business end of the Champions League.

The self-proclaimed ‘monster’ (The Guardian) ranks in the 89th percentile of centre-backs in Europe’s top five leagues for aerial duels won per game (2.93, as per FBref).

Only one player at Anfield boasts a better return in that regard (FBref), which suggests that Kim could add considerable defensive steel at Liverpool.

He could take some persuading if, as Venerato has hinted, he’s ‘very attached’ to his current home, although an attractive offer from FSG might yet turn his head.

The Reds reaped the rewards for splashing the cash to firm up their defence by paying £75m for Virgil van Dijk five years ago (BBC), and they might just be willing to follow suit to bring in the South Korean, who at 26 is at an ideal age to take command of Jurgen Klopp’s backline for the next few years.

