Pundit calls for Liverpool ‘wimp’ to be stripped of his captaincy ‘immediately’

Jurgen Klopp has built a dressing room full of leaders at Liverpool but the recent performances of one man has led to a pundit sharing some strong opinions on the decision for him to be wearing his armand.

Speaking to Soccer News, Gertjan Verbeek said: “I think Van Dijk is a first-class wimp. I would immediately take away his captain’s armband.

“He has to mean a lot more as a captain. He has to put things down. It happens to him. At one point he lets Geertruida drown and then he stands there after the first goal, like: blablabla. Where was he then?”

It seemed like some very strong opinions from the Feyenoord manager and he certainly hasn’t held back in his criticism of Virgil van Dijk, the man who has just captained his team to a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar in their second UEFA Euro qualifier match.

The 31-year-old has won every trophy available at Anfield and was voted in the FIFA team of the year for 2022, so his credentials couldn’t be better as having a footballing CV that deserves a captaincy.

As for his leadership skills, although not being our skipper, our No.4 has proved to be an able deputy for both Jordan Henderson and James Milner and his 41 games as our captain is a stat that has only been bettered by 38 people in our history (via LFC History).

It seems like it was the cool thing to do, to like the former Southampton man and say that he was the best in the business but now it’s apparently better to say that he’s past it.

There has been some performances that have fallen below his high performance level of the past, since his serious knee injury against Everton, but to slander our centre-half like this is nothing short of outrageous.

