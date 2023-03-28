Chris Bascombe shares ‘promising news’ for Liverpool ahead of Man City clash

Chris Bascombe has shared some ‘promising news’ for Liverpool ahead of their clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

The journalist reported for The Telegraph that Luis Diaz could yet be involved in the matchday squad for the trip to the Etihad Stadium, having been ruled out with a knee injury for nearly six months.

The Colombian trained with the Reds’ academy players last week and is expected to begin full training in the coming days. All going well, there’s seemingly a chance that the 26-year-old could travel with Jurgen Klopp’s side for next weekend’s clash against the Premier League champions.

Bascombe shared a link to his article via Twitter this morning, along with the succinct caption of ‘Promising news’.

While the journalist cited the Easter Sunday trip to Arsenal as a more realistic return date for Diaz (The Telegraph), even the prospect of him being in the squad to face Man City comes as a very good sign for Liverpool.

The Colombian had been in excellent form before his injury at the Emirates Stadium last October, with seven goal contributions in 12 matches until that body blow curtailed his season significantly (Transfermarkt).

Klopp is also sweating on the fitness of Darwin Nunez ahead of Saturday, while Cody Gakpo had an illness scare on international duty but came off the bench in Netherlands’ win over Gibraltar last night, so he should be fine for the Etihad clash.

Nonetheless, with 12 games to play in the space of eight weeks, Liverpool will have a frenetic end to the campaign, so squad rotation could be pivotal to keep everyone fresh as the Reds try to salvage a top-four finish.

Having Diaz back can only help towards achieving that objective, especially if he quickly rediscovers the form he had been showing prior to his injury.

