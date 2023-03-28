26 y/o hopeful that Liverpool gem with ‘no limit’ could break into Klopp’s first team thinking

One Liverpool youngster has been backed for a potential breakthrough into Jurgen Klopp’s first team by an international colleague.

Conor Bradley is currently on loan at Bolton in League One but has featured regularly for Northern Ireland over the past year, winning his 11th and 12th caps during the current international break (Transfermarkt).

He played the entirety of their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland in recent days, and compatriot Bailey Peacock-Farrell has high hopes for the Reds teenager.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper said (via Belfast Telegraph): “Every time I see Conor play he gets better and better and he looks so assured even at international level.

“Him bombing up and down and having that composure at his age is really good to see and I’m excited to see where he ends up next year.

“I feel like Liverpool give their players chances. This season he’s obviously got his game time elsewhere, and then I think there’s no limit to a young player of his ability.”

Peacock-Farrell is correct in saying that Jurgen Klopp hasn’t been slow to give youngsters a shot at Liverpool if he feels they’re good enough.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott are two standout examples, with Stefan Bajcetic also breaking into the first team this season from the academy ranks.

That could offer hope to Bradley of following in their footsteps, and the 19-year-old has the benefit of frequent international experience along with a productive campaign of regular game-time at Bolton, where he’s chipped in with 12 goal contributions from 43 appearances (Transfermarkt).

However, the irony is that one of those players mentioned above could be a hard man to dislodge in the Liverpool starting XI.

Trent has had the right-back slot nailed down for several years, while the Reds have another young backup in Calvin Ramsay hoping to get his chance in that position.

Alas, while the Scottish gem has succumbed to a long-term injury (LFC official website), Bradley is making an impression at club and international level, which could elevate him into Klopp’s senior squad as the 24-year-old’s main backup next season.

