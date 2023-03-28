(Video) Robertson provides crucial assist after trademark pressing for Scotland

Andy Robertson knows how to cross a ball into the box and his standing as the highest assist holder in Premier League history, shows that there are few better than him in world football.

Our No.26 was representing his country and managed to press Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro, into making a mistake.

The captain of Scotland then drove to the byline, before pulling the ball back into the path of Scott McTominay – who fired home.

It was a brilliant start for the Tartan Army and was a trademark example of how influential the 29-year-old can be with his passing.

You can watch Robertson’s assist for Scotland via @ViaplaySportsUK on Twitter:

