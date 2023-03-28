‘There will be an opportunity…’ – Romano drops fresh claim on ‘exceptional’ Liverpool target

Fabrizio Romano has told Liverpool, and other suitors for Kim Min-jae, that ‘there will be an opportunity’ to potentially do business for him in the summer.

The Reds have been linked with the Napoli defender of late, with Italian journalist Ciro Venerato telling Tg Sport (via Calcio Napoli 24) that FSG are ‘ready’ to pay the 26-year-old’s release clause.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain have also been named as interested parties in the South Korean, and there may be a window of opportunity for his admirers to land him during the off-season.

Romano exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Daily Briefing: “I’ve had a lot of questions about Kim Min-jae after his fantastic season with Napoli.

“It’s true that he has a release clause, and it’s a bit less than €50m, but only valid for a few days in July. So, there will be an opportunity there, but also Napoli want to offer him a new deal.

“Manchester United are monitoring the situation, but Napoli will push to keep him, and offer him a new contract to change this clause. As for the player, he’s been very clear that he wants to focus on the rest of the season in Serie A and the Champions League, and then we will see.”

Romano citing €50m (£44m) as Kim’s release clause is rather interesting, as it’s a markedly lower figure than the €70m (£61.5m) mentioned by Venerato (Calcio Napoli 24) for a player who South Korea legend Park Ji-sung dubbed ‘extraordinary’ (Tuttomercatoweb).

That should make Liverpool all the more determined to try and sign him this summer, particularly if there is indeed an ‘opportunity’ to pounce for that period in July.

A lot could hinge on whether Napoli succeed in tying him down to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2025 (Transfermarkt).

In any event, the widespread competition for Kim will likely necessitate the Reds to conjure up a very strong sales pitch, particularly if Jurgen Klopp’s side miss out on Champions League qualification.

The player’s apparent desire to focus solely on helping his current club in their bid for domestic and European glory should at least give FSG and Liverpool the time to prepare the most appealing offer they can manage in trying to get him to Anfield.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!