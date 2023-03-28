Fabrizio Romano rules out Liverpool move for Premier League star amid recent Anfield links

Fabrizio Romano has seemingly ruled out the possibility of Liverpool – or indeed any club – making a move for Bukayo Saka this summer.

As per The Times in recent weeks, both the Reds and Manchester City have been keen on the Arsenal gem, who scored a magnificent goal for England in their 2-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday.

However, the reliable Italian journalist’s latest update on the 21-year-old makes it pretty clear that he isn’t departing north London any time soon.

Romano took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to state: “Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will sign his new contract very soon, no changes in the plan as verbal agreement is in place since February.

“Three clubs [two from England and one from abroad] were monitoring Saka’s contract situation since long time but no way: he’s staying.”

There’s no doubting that, based on this season’s form, Saka would be a tremendous addition to any squad in the world.

He’s plundered 13 goals and 10 assists in 38 matches across all competitions for Arsenal in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt), proving to be a driving force behind their Premier League title charge.

He was named Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards earlier this month (as per Sky Sports), and it’d be no surprise if he’s in firm contention for the PFA Player of the Year prize either.

Indeed, Chris Sutton recently wrote in his Mail+ column that the 21-year-old has a case to be considered the best right winger in the world in current form.

As magnificent as Saka is, however, it would’ve been hard to envisage a scenario where Arsenal would sell him to us as a Premier League rival, even before Romano’s update.

In fact, it seems impossible to think that the Gunners would entertain any notion of anyone taking the England star from them after the season he’s been having.

You can see Romano’s tweet on Saka below (via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter):

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will sign his new contract very soon, no changes in the plan as verbal agreement is in place since February. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Three clubs [two from England and one from abroad] were monitoring Saka’s contract situation since long time but no way: he’s staying. pic.twitter.com/EOe9GQZoYB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2023

