(Video) Salah provides assist on another goal scoring appearance for Egypt

In the week that Mo Salah scored his landmark 50th strike for Egypt, our No.11 continued his fine form on the international stage with another influential performance.

The Egyptian King was set to go and score his 51st career goal for his nation later in the 4-0 victory over Malawi but first came an assist for the opening finish of the match.

READ MORE: (Video) Robertson provides crucial assist after trademark pressing for Scotland

The 30-year-old set up Tarek Hamed’s well-taken opener in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, inside the first five minutes of the match.

With the game tied up, our winger was taken off the pitch with 15 minutes remaining and will hopefully be wrapped in cotton wool on his way back to Liverpool.

You can watch Salah’s assist for Egypt (from 0:32) via Swahili Media on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!