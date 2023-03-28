(Video) Liverpool star Mo Salah scores for Egypt in convincing AFCON qualifying win

Mo Salah was on target for Egypt this afternoon as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The Liverpool star netted in his country’s 2-0 win against the same opponents in their previous qualifier last Friday, and he put them to the sword again today in Lilongwe.

The Pharaohs were already two goals to the good inside 20 minutes when the 30-year-old advanced towards the penalty area and exchanged a one-two with Mostafa Mohamed before drilling a low first-time volley past opposition goalkeeper Charles Thom.

Salah isn’t the only Reds player to find the net in AFCON qualifying this week, with Anfield teammate Naby Keita also getting his name on the scoresheet in Guinea’s win over Ethiopia yesterday.

The sight of the Egyptian King applying ball to net has become a very frequent one over the last few years, and ideally we’ll see plenty more of that between now and the end of May as Liverpool hunt down a top-four finish in the Premier League.

You can catch the clip of Salah’s goal against Malawi below, courtesy of @beINSPORTSUSA on Twitter: