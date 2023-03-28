Opinion: Stefan Bajcetic: The next superstar youngster to break through at Anfield?

It’s been far from a memorable season for the Anfield faithful, with Jurgen Klopp’s men finding themselves out of all the cups and struggling to claw their way back into the top four.

Liverpool had previously been a powerhouse in the Premier League and Europe, and it was far from surprising to see the Reds tipped to challenge Manchester City once again for the title after coming so close to etching a place in the history books with a historic quadruple haul of silverware.

However, for one reason or another, that push for a 20th top-flight crown won’t materialise this term, much to the frustration of some sections of the club’s support.

It would be a fair assessment to say that the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk haven’t quite hit the high standards previously set in recent seasons, which are likely to have contributed to Liverpool’s somewhat sluggish performances, though it’s difficult to look past the lack of legs in midfield as the dominant cause.

However, with injuries frequently occurring, it has handed some opportunities for the club’s youngsters to start fulfilling their exciting potential.

Stefan Bajcetic – now sadly injured for the remainder of the campaign – has arguably been the standout performer since the Qatar World Cup and will be greatly missed in the engine room.

Though his absence could end up costing the FA Cup holders points, hopefully, it will further highlight the need for investment to restore a once highly functioning department.

READ MORE: ‘What I’ve been told’: Fabrizio Romano clarifies exit rumours over Liverpool midfielder

READ MORE: “How is that possible?”: Van Dijk breaks silence over useless criticism from Dutch legends

It remains to be seen as to whether the teenager is the player that will be trusted to feature on a regular basis in the starting XI for Liverpool, with it being rumoured that Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, amongst other names, could soon be arriving at Anfield ahead of the 2023/24 season. Below, courtesy of My Betting Sites, you can find the odds on the 19-year-old’s potential next destination this summer.

Liverpool @ 5/2

Real Madrid @ 2/1

Manchester City @ 6/1

Manchester United @ 8/1

Chelsea @ 20/1

Newcastle @ 25/1

Odds displayed are correct as of 4:50 pm, Tuesday 7th March, 2023 on Sky Bet. Odds are subject to change.

Bajcetic has gone on to make 20 first-team appearances for Liverpool in the 2022/23 season, and he’s certainly not looked out of place amongst the high-calibre players the club has on its books.

At the age of 18, his potential is sky-high, and it’ll be interesting to see whether he can build on a strong start to life at L4 when he returns to team training ahead of the next campaign.

He’s surely a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s long-term plans, and the Liverpool boss has previously issued high-praise for the youngster, labelling him a ‘top player’.

“A top player. It’s a joy to work with him. The mix of Serbia and Spain is good for his football,” the German said, as relayed by the Mirror. “He’s an intelligent boy. Interesting that his dad and Thiago’s dad played together. Thiago took him under his wing. An absolute joy.”

It’s a depression thought to consider but the reality remains that Jordan Henderson and Fabinho aren’t getting any younger, and will likely feature less frequently in the coming seasons.

Ultimately, it’ll hand Bajcetic an opportunity to seal a regular berth in our starting-XI, if he can overcome the setback of a long-term injury and prove his worth once more.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!