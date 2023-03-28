No surprise if Newcastle make summer move for Liverpool defender they’ve ‘long admired’ – report

Plenty of the attention on Liverpool this summer will be what incoming transfers we can complete but it seems that one more potential outgoing star has been highlighted, with reported interest from elsewhere.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, football agent Haydn Dodge said: “It is quite well known that Newcastle United have long admired defender Joe Gomez as they look to bolster their centre-half options ahead of several players being out of contract this summer.”

Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are all set to enter the final year of their contracts come the end of this campaign and so Eddie Howe will have a decision to make on the future of his backline.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah provides assist on another goal scoring appearance for Egypt

Joe Gomez has been at Anfield since 2015 but has rarely been able to hold down a starting role, either through injury or managerial preference and so he may think that now is the time to secure a starting role.

At still just 25-years-old, our centre-back has won every trophy on offer with the Reds but recent performances have caused some to worry that his best days are already behind him.

One man who is likely to think that this is a premature feeling is Jurgen Klopp, who offered the London-born defender a new contract last summer – extending his current deal until 2027.

It would take a sizeable bid to pay-off the years remaining on the new deal from the Magpies but with a search for increased transfer funds for our midfield and the deep pockets of the Geordie owners – perhaps a deal could be agreed.

