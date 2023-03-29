£37.5m Liverpool star ‘ready’ for injury return against Manchester City – report

There’s been several big names having to sit out for Liverpool this season, with a huge number of injuries crippling our squad but we are set to welcome back a big name in our next match.

As reported by Neil Jones for GOAL: ‘Luis Diaz is ready to make his long-awaited return from injury for Liverpool against Manchester City this weekend’.

Having picked up his injury against Arsenal in October, it’s fair to say that we and the Colombian have been patiently waiting for his return to action on the pitch.

READ MORE: Forward set to be fit for Etihad despite international injury scare – report

Luis Diaz was probably our best performing forward at the start of the campaign and with six months of experience at Anfield in the bank, we were all looking forward to him really kicking on in this campaign.

Instead, his momentum was brought to a grinding halt with the injury at the Emirates and a further fitness issue in our Dubai training camp after the World Cup.

Now Jurgen Klopp must manage the minutes of our No.23 carefully, ahead of a vital three fixtures with clashes against Chelsea and Arsenal to follow Pep Guardiola’s side.

These next three games may well shape the course of our season and thus our chances of Champions League football next season but we can’t afford to rush the 26-year-old who cost us an initial £37.5m (via BBC Sport) back, if it means seeing him immediately sidelined again.

With Thiago Alcantara being reportedly not fit enough to feature but Darwin Nunez given the green light, there’s some tough decisions to make on how to balance going for three huge wins and managing minutes of returning players.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!