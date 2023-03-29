Bellingham has developed Liverpool opinions as Reds retain transfer hope – Ben Jacobs

The hunt for Jude Bellingham’s signature this summer is likely due a few more twists and turns yet before the season is over and done with.

Reporting on Liverpool’s interest in the former Birmingham City starlet, Ben Jacobs noted that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit retains hope over completing a deal with Borussia Dortmund due in no small part to the player liking ‘a lot of what he’s heard’.

“From what I am told, Bellingham will score his next move quite dispassionately – as Haaland did when he joined Manchester City,” the CBS Sports journalist exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside.

“Ultimately. Haaland ended up at his dad Alfie’s club, so sentiment can play a factor within that process. But Haaland, like Bellingham will, also looked at finances, the coaching staff, his teammates, the city and everything in between, to ensure the move made sense on paper as well as in his heart.

“That’s what still gives Liverpool some hope because from what I am told Bellingham likes a lot of what he’s heard.”

This coupled with the Reds’ active efforts to woo the player’s family may very well level the playing field to some degree despite being outmatched financially by both Real Madrid and Manchester City.

BVB will have every right to demand a fee on or in excess of £130m, judging by the quality of the midfielder’s performances this term, though it’s not beyond the realm of reality to suggest that whoever impresses the Bellingham clan the most with their project will stand the best chance of landing him this summer.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Liverpool will secure any kind of notable discount, though the prospect of a bidding war should, perhaps, be scoffed at if the England international clearly signals his exit route.

Dortmund have ultimately built a reputation for being the kind of club that enables young stars’ careers. Obstructing his move to another club on the basis of inviting a bidding war would fly in the face of that somewhat.

