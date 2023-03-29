(Video) Builder on new Anfield Road End Stand shares behind the scenes glimpse at first seats

Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting the day that we can have a look round the new Anfield Road End Stand and thanks to one of the builders on the site, we can now have a look behind the scenes.

Shared on YouTuber Mister Drone UK’s page, the walk around the building site shows how far advanced the work is and a view of the brand new seats that have already been installed.

There’s been plenty of drone footage used and shared online but this is an inside look that we haven’t been privy to before.

Whether the club and the building firm will be happy this has been leaked, is another issue, but it’s an interesting look nonetheless.

You can watch the behind the scenes look at the new Anfield Road End Stand (from 1:14) via Mister Drone UK on YouTube:

