‘Magnificent’ – Liverpool-supporting chairman hints he’d happily sell England youth star to Klopp’s side

Darragh MacAnthony has hinted he’d be open to Liverpool signing Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards following the player’s remarkable rise in the England youth ranks.

The 20-year-old defender has been tipped ‘to have a great career’ amid the Reds’ reported interest in reinforcing the backline this summer.

“I’m proud of him. He’s going to have a magnificent career. I’d love my club in the Premier League [Liverpool] to buy him,” the Posh’s chairman told The Hard Truth podcast.

The Merseysiders are, admittedly, shopping in higher-tier markets judging by their alleged interest in the likes of Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol.

The 20-year-old is one of a rare few players to be involved with an England U20 side and not come from one of the Premier League’s top clubs of the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and the Reds.

Having made over 60 first-team appearances for Peterborough, the centre-back is far from inexperienced for his age and perhaps may soon be due for a notable step up in the English game.

Whether that means a move to MacAnthony’s beloved Liverpool remains to be seen, though given that Edwards is already attracting interest from the likes of Brentford and Crystal Palace (Daily Mail), it wouldn’t be the most unfathomable leap to suggest that he could attract larger sides with some positive performances for the national side.

