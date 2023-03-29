Jacque Talbot unveils Dortmund’s ‘secret’ Bellingham plan amid ‘positive’ London meetings

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly concocted a ‘secret plan’ in an effort to retain Jude Bellingham’s services beyond 2023.

This comes courtesy of Jacque Talbot at Football Transfers, with it understood that the Englishman is most likely set to depart the club this summer amid heavy interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

“Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, is reportedly looking to invite Bellingham and his father to his office to discuss a new deal, which may include a mega wage increase to £13 million per season and a release clause of £131 million,” the journalist wrote.

That being said, further obstacles could arise for both Premier League outfits in light of Los Blancos’ efforts, with Ben Jacobs revealing to CaughtOffside the full extent of their efforts to woo the England international: “Real Madrid have also put in a lot of work on the player side as well. Although it’s not true Bellingham has already picked Real, recent and positive meetings were held in London to try and make progress.”

There has to be serious question marks raised over the club’s chances of beating out interest from England given that the manager’s situation is currently in flux, not to mention the plethora of star talent the La Liga side already has available in the middle of the park.

Given how obsessed the player is with achieving his full potential and joining a club that will allow him to do that, a potential switch to Madrid seems a step too early if one to take at all.

That logic could be thrown out of the window, of course, should further ‘positive meetings’ take place between now and the summer window, though only time will tell on that front.

