‘It’s time for me to leave’ – Liverpool-linked midfielder ready to quit current club

One reported Liverpool transfer target has publicly declared his intentions to move on from his current club.

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds have been paying attention to Enzo Le Fee, who has recently made an emphatic declaration about his future plans.

Speaking to Le Telegramme, the Lorient midfielder said: “It’s time for me to leave. I have a special link with this club [where he was trained and signed his first professional contract] and that’s why I still wanted to extend at the start of the season.

“I waited for a contract proposal from FC Lorient until December. It never came. Now I don’t expect anything from the club and I won’t extend any more.

“I hope to leave this summer so that my transfer brings money to FC Lorient. Otherwise, I’ll be free to sign up anywhere next winter, less than six months from the end of my contract.”

If Jurgen Klopp is seeking an affordable and amenable addition to Liverpool’s midfield this summer, Le Fee could be worth pursuing.

The Reds have been linked with big-money pursuits for Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice to bolster their options in the middle of the park, but with both of those potentially costing nine-figure fees, the Lorient man would be a cut-price alternative.

Football Transfers value him at just €14.3m (£12.6m), and while the Ligue 1 club might demand more than that, he’d still seem a very obtainable target.

The 23-year-old typically plays as a central midfielder, although he can also be deployed in a number 10 role just behind the forward line. In 29 appearances for Les Merlus this season, he has a respectable return of five goals and five assists (Transfermarkt).

FBref has actually cited Bellingham as stylistically the second most comparable player to Le Fee, who ranks favourably among positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for several attributes.

He’s in the top 3% for successful take-ons, top 5% for tackles, top 6% for shot-creating actions and top 11% for assists.

The Dortmund star will surely be Liverpool’s main priority in terms of midfield targets this summer, although Le Fee could be a much more affordable alternative who’s made it clear that he’s ready for a move.

