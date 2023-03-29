Fabrizio Romano confirms exciting transfer news over 25-year-old ace who loves Sadio Mane

Former Liverpool target Ismaila Sarr (Fichajes) will reportedly be allowed to leave Watford ‘this summer’.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news in question, though it’s understood that any interested party will need to submit ‘an important bid’ to test the Hornets’ resolve.

“There’s a chance for Ismaila Sarr to leave Watford this summer, regardless of whether or not they win promotion,” the Italian exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside.

“But at the end, interested clubs will have to offer what Watford want; every summer or January we have Sarr’s name around and deals are not completed because of Watford’s position. An important bid will be needed.

The Senegalese international, who’s openly admitted his adoration for ex-Red Sadio Mane (Liverpool Echo), has enjoyed a respectable campaign in the Championship, amassing 14 goal contributions from 31 appearances in England’s second-tier (amounting to a goal contribution every 185.14 minutes).

Featuring primarily on the right flank, the 25-year-old could be considered decent cover for Mo Salah – and potentially for an affordable price in light of his contract expiring in 2024.

Whether we’ll look to expand our options in the forward line or not remains to be seen, though we’d venture it won’t be high up on the list of our recruitment team’s priorities.

Midfield, inevitably, will take up the bulk of any free cash we have available to fork out during the summer window, with the backline likely to be next in line for a revamp should moves for Jude Bellingham and any other additions in the middle of the park not totally deplete our available kitty.

