Liverpool forward set to be fit for Etihad despite international injury scare – report

Jurgen Klopp has had more than his fair share of injury concerns in the past few months but it seems as though the tide may be turning his way, as he looks set to make room for one key forward at the Etihad Stadium.

As reported by Neil Jones for GOAL: ‘Klopp is expecting to have Darwin Nunez available for the weekend, despite the striker pulling out of the recent Uruguay squad due to a leg injury’.

With a shoulder injury sustained against Newcastle and then this leg problem that saw him miss the international break, many had been worried about the chances of seeing our No.27 feature against Manchester City.

However, this report seems to show that Darwin Nunez should be fit and able to at least be in the squad against Pep Guardiola’s side, which should be a huge boost for our chances of success.

With games against Chelsea and Arsenal to follow, the boss will have a hard decision between needing his best players on the pitch but not rushing anyone back from injury too early.

The 23-year-old will be eager to follow his goal against the champions in the Community Shield, with another strike in their own backyard and let’s hope he can make an immediate return to form and fitness as he does so.

With Thiago Alcantara being ruled out of the game, let’s also hope that we don’t see the waiting line for the treatment table growing any bigger either.

