Reliable journo: Liverpool’s transfer masterstroke with Bellingham’s father ahead of summer window

Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Liverpool are from being considered out of the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature this summer.

This follows one report from David Ornstein at The Athletic, in which it was concluded that the Reds are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to land the Englishman owing to the financial challenges faced.

That all being said, the early legwork the club has put in with the player’s father, Mark, could yet prove instrumental down the line.

“Liverpool have put in the most legwork to date, including developing close ties with Bellingham’s father Mark. And my understanding remains that Liverpool are not out the race. Liverpool’s budget will, however, be affected by a lack of Champions League football,” the CBS Sports journalist exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside.

“Jurgen Klopp really wants Bellingham, so Liverpool have absolutely not given up. And there has been a long-standing confidence that their project is the right fit.

“Unfortunately, this season hasn’t gone to plan, though, and that could yet have an impact, which is perhaps why other clubs’ chances are being talked up.”

With the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City in superior financial positions – even more so should we fail to secure Champions League football for the next campaign – our best hope of beating the competition is by making inroads with the 19-year-old’s family and presenting a superior project.

READ MORE: What Klopp told Gerrard during spontaneous drinking session before Paris CL final

READ MORE: Liverpool must overcome Milner contract hesitation to fulfil Jurgen Klopp plan – opinion

With Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Los Blancos far from guaranteed, and almost certainly reliant on any potential success in Europe, uncertainty is hardly likely to help support their case in the market.

The notable availability of several up and coming quality midfielders too will surely have Bellingham and his family concerned about the level of game time he’s likely to enjoy up front.

Perhaps that’s an obstacle the Sky Blues will be capable of overcoming should both Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan depart the club in the summer as some speculation has suggested.

That noted, it’s no secret Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the player, viewing him as his No.1 summer target, and will more than likely be prepared to build his midfield around the Borussia Dortmund star, should he opt for a move to Anfield.

Whatever happens, we know that the player and his family will have considered the bigger picture before reaching a decision – a process Liverpool simply shouldn’t be frightened of, regardless of how poor our current campaign has been.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!