Liverpool star ‘not expected’ to feature against Man City; missed the last eight games

Jurgen Klopp will always want to face Manchester City with a full complement of players but even more so when the following fixtures are Chelsea and Arsenal, so news that one man may not be fit in time for the first of three huge games – is a worry.

As reported by David Lynch on Twitter: ‘Thiago Alcantara not expected to be back in time for Liverpool’s trip to Manchester City’.

This will certainly come as a blow for many of our fans as the Spanish midfield maestro has already missed our last eight matches, since picking up his injury after the 3-0 loss to Wolves in February.

READ MORE: (Video) “There’s no question” – Ex-Red joins van Dijk criticism

As always seems to be the way with our fitness concerns, innocuous problems last months and we’re always expecting an imminent return for a player as there’s never really a clear indication of when they will be back.

Our No.6 is a hugely influential member of our squad but also very used to be sat on the treatment table, as the normal trend seems to be an injury-laden first two thirds of the campaign and then a ever present final one.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder will be hoping to be back on the pitch soon and the boss will know that, especially with the season-ending injury for Stefan Bajcetic, we need as many options and legs in the middle of the pitch as possible.

You can view the Thiago update via @dmlynch on Twitter:

Thiago Alcantara not expected to be back in time for Liverpool’s trip to Manchester City.https://t.co/hf4PxH8GOh — David Lynch (@dmlynch) March 28, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!