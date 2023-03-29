Liverpool may have unique solution to Julian Ward replacement conundrum that will appeal to FSG

Jacque Talbot revealed that there has been some chatter over Dave Fallows taking over the sporting director role at Liverpool.

This follows Julian Ward’s decision to step down at the end of the season after less than a year in the role, amid reports that Ajax have already headhunted the Englishman ahead of his upcoming departure.

“For the sporting director thing, there was talk about Dave Fallows who is the head of recruitment at Liverpool at the moment. He’ll be leading a new team perhaps,” the Football Transfers journalist noted on his YoutTube channel.

It remains unclear whether the Reds will step away from the model of a director of football overlooking transfers remains to be seen, though it’s clear that internal options will at least be considered before finalising an external appointment.

Though we can understand some concern over such an approach, it’s worth highlighting that a system of promotion from within has, thus far, suited Liverpool in the transfer market.

Ward impressed greatly when asked to fill Michael Edwards’ especially sizeable shoes, securing a contract extension for Mo Salah and helping land Darwin Nunez from Benfica in what will likely turn out to be a record-breaking fee once add-ons are taken into consideration.

As far as the ownership is concerned, we can’t see any serious opposition to such a plan, even less so potentially from Jurgen Klopp who will already be more than familiar with Fallows and his capabilities at Anfield.

