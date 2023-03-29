Liverpool can fix two problems with free summer transfer; could change Reds’ window – opinion

Liverpool are understood to be keen on Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka ahead of the upcoming summer window.

This comes courtesy of reports relayed by the Liverpool Echo. with Theo Squires rightly noting that the player’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, which may have positive ramifications on the rest of the Reds’ transfer business in terms of freeing up funds.

Viewed as a versatile option who can also file out as a left-back and in the holding midfield role, the Paris-born defender would, most interestingly perhaps, supply the Merseysiders with some much-needed depth in the midfield.

READ MORE: ‘Magnificent’ – Liverpool-supporting chairman hints he’d happily sell England youth star to Klopp’s side

READ MORE: Reliable journo: Liverpool’s transfer masterstroke with Bellingham’s father ahead of summer window

With Fabinho’s future unclear amid the Brazilian’s topsy-turvy form this term and Jurgen Klopp no doubt likely to prefer avoiding burning out Stefan Bajcetic in 2023/24, the addition of Ndicka could tick a major box for us this summer.

Whilst expensive midfield additions of the likes of Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount continue to be heavily linked with us, there’s a possibility that we don’t manage to land a third midfielder capable of competently playing in the holding midfield role.

At 23 years of age, the player has plenty of potential left to reach, so the worst we’d be doing is snapping up a footballer whose value we could take advantage of at a later date if the move doesn’t pan out as one might have hoped.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!