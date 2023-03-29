Liverpool face potential obstacle in chase for 24 y/o as former boss enters the fray – report

Liverpool could face a potentially significant obstacle in their reported transfer pursuit of Mason Mount, with one of his former managers seemingly keen on signing him.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the 24-year-old of late, with journalist Simon Phillips telling GIVEMESPORT this week that Jurgen Klopp ‘really wants him’ at Anfield.

However, The Times have now reported that new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who managed the England international at Chelsea, is keen to bring him to the Bundesliga champions.

Mount is currently locked in a stalemate with the Blues regarding his contract, with the player seeking a higher wage than what the club are offering him and little more than a year left on his current deal.

While Liverpool’s interest in the 24-year-old is ‘very genuine’, according to Ben Jacobs for TEAMtalk, the addition of Tuchel and Bayern to the transfer race could present an obstacle for the Reds.

It’s far from uncommon in football for managers to try and reunite with players with whom they’ve worked closely before, and vice versa, so that may give the Munich outfit a possible advantage.

It was Frank Lampard who took Mount on loan at Derby in 2018/19 and then blooded him into the Chelsea first team the following season, although the midfielder’s career truly took flight under the German at Stamford Bridge.

It was on Tuchel’s watch that the England international won the Champions League two years ago, following that up with his most productive season on a personal level as he scored 13 goals and set up another 16 (Transfermarkt).

It’d be no surprise if the player were keen to link up once more with the 49-year-old, although that should prompt Liverpool into approaching him with the most attractive proposition they can manage.

One possible edge the Reds could have is that it’d keep Mount in the Premier League, a division he knows well, while also most likely making him a central figure at Anfield rather than just part of the mix at Bayern.

