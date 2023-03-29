(Video) Pundit declares that Curtis Jones ‘experiment’ hasn’t worked out

Curtis Jones has only started two Liverpool games in all competitions this season and now one pundit has declared that the decision to play the youngster out of his natural position – hasn’t worked.

Playing for England Under-21s, the Scouser was deployed as a false nine by Lee Carsley but speaking after the match – Paul Robinson didn’t think that this new position worked for the team or the player.

The former Tottenham goalkeeper said: “I don’t think [Lee Carsley’s] experiment with Curtis Jones as a false nine worked for them tonight, it did last week against France – we saw it work really well”.

To be fair to the 22-year-old, he has never claimed to be someone who can play in that advanced of a position and so this was an experiment but perhaps one that may not be tried again – with Igor Biscan’s Croatia Under-21s claiming a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage.

You can watch Robinson’s thoughts on Jones (from 2:11:06) via the BBC iPlayer:

