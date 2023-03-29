(Video) Liverpool star defiant after opponent’s outburst; they’ll face off again soon

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was defiant in the wake of criticism from Rodri after Scotland’s 2-0 win over Spain on Tuesday night.

Following the visitors’ defeat at Hampden Park, in which the latter captained La Roja, the Manchester City midfielder derided the style of play from Steve Clarke’s side as ‘a bit rubbish’, accusing them of ‘wasting time’ and indulging in provocation while also sniping ‘this is not football’ (Viaplay).

The Scottish captain was later asked about the ‘temperament’ of the two teams, stoutly defending the home side’s approach to the game while commenting on the Spaniards’ apparent theatrics.

Speaking to Viaplay, Robertson said: “I think they were going down a little bit easily. We were trying to say that.

“We were always going to try and be physical. We wanted to be in their faces. We wanted to win our headers. We wanted to win our challenges. I think we did that and I don’t think we crossed a line.

“In the first half they were rolling around a wee bit much, but they used their experience and they got a couple of us booked, which is fair enough to them. I did think we won that battle and I think we got under their skin a wee bit, especially in the first half.”

Robertson and Rodri won’t have to wait too much longer to line up against one another on the same pitch, as Liverpool go to Manchester City this Saturday.

Ideally the Scottish defender will be on the winning side again in that fixture!

You can see the Reds’ left-back’s post-match thoughts below (comments above from 5:58), courtesy of Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube):