(Video) Robertson sends rally cry to Scotland fans and teammates after huge result

Andy Robertson was part of a Scotland team that achieved a huge 2-0 victory against Spain, on an evening where he set up the first goal, and spoke afterwards about the belief this win will provide his nation.

Speaking after the match, our No.26 said: “We had belief. When the gaffer took over that’s what was lacking. There was a kind of disconnect between the players and the fans. We were only maybe getting 15,000 if we were lucky but let me tell you, playing in front of a full crowd makes a massive difference.

“You have to back that up with performances and I think we did that tonight. There was a belief in the camp that we could get a good result here but it is important that we all don’t get carried away”.

Being the captain of the Tartan Army will mean that our left-back knows that he can once again be handed the honour of leading his side out at a major tournament but selfish glory isn’t why he’s so passionate.

The chance to lead his team to the Euros and to the World Cup is clearly a main aim of the 29-year-old and he knows as well as anyone, you need more than one good performance to achieve your dreams.

You can watch Robertson’s full interview via @ViaplaySportsUK on Twitter:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @ScotlandNT captain Andy Robertson gives a lengthy interview after 2-0 win against Spain at Hampden Park "There was a belief in the camp that we could get a result here." 🗣️#EURO2024 | #SCOESP pic.twitter.com/ANY6UUgRSx — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 28, 2023

