Romano on reports that 30-year-old is ‘a target for Liverpool’ in midfield rebuild this summer

Liverpool fans will be very aware that this summer will see us linked to nearly every midfielder in Europe but one name who has already been linked with Merseyside in the past few windows, has cropped up again.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said: “I’m aware of some reports in Italy linking Marcelo Brozovic as a target for Liverpool, but my understanding is that there have been no contacts at this stage”.

It’s somewhat of a non-update from the Italian football transfer expert but it does show that we are casting our net quite wide this summer, as we need several contingency plans in place.

Although many want Jude Bellingham to be our marquee signing, with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Bobby Firmino and possibly James Milner leaving the club – we need more than one new body in the middle.

In Marcelo Brozovic, we may be able to secure the services of an experienced European midfielder and someone who could help bridge the gap of other new players settling in.

The 30-year-old still has three years remaining on his current contract though, so we may still have to fork out a little more money than some may hope we would have to for a player in their thirties.

Whether the Croatian is Jurgen Klopp’s preferred target or one of several back-up plans, only time will tell but he’s certainly a name to keep an eye on.

