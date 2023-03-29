(Video) Seven-goal United demolition dominates goal of the month contenders

It’s normally the sign of a bad month when most of the goals that could be listed as the goal of the month come from one match but when you score as many as we did and against Manchester United, it’s expected.

Only Darwin Nunez’s first strike of the match hasn’t made the 11-goal shortlist which also features finishes by Katie Stengel and Missy Bo Kearns for the Women’s side.

There’s some good finishes from the Academy to look out for too, in a video that’s sure to bring a smile to the face.

With games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal on the horizon, some more big scorelines would make for an even more enjoyable April edition!

You can watch all the selected goals via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

