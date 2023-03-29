Liverpool not giving up on move for 26 y/o ‘raging bull’ who excelled at 2022 World Cup – report

Liverpool reportedly remain interested in a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, although he seemingly has eyes on signing for a different club.

The 26-year-old was one of the standout players for Morocco as they became Africa’s first World Cup semi-finalists in last year’s tournament in Qatar, and he continues to garner plenty of interest.

Foot Mercato reported that the Reds had met with the player’s entourage in recent months and, along with Tottenham, ‘have not said their last word’ in their attempts to bring him to England. Paris Saint-Germain have also made enquiries over a potential move for him.

However, Amrabat’s dream is to sign for Barcelona, even though the Premier League duo ‘seem better equipped financially’.

The Fiorentina ace shot to prominence at the 2022 World Cup, with ex-Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole describing the Moroccan’s performance against Spain as ‘outstanding’ and journalist Amine El Amri hailing him as the tournament’s best midfielder, dubbing him a ‘raging bull’ (as per talkSPORT).

The 26-year-old is also an astute distributor of the ball, with his 88.8% passing accuracy ranking him in the 92nd percentile for positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues over the past 12 months (FBref).

However, he ranks comparatively poorly for many other metrics (FBref), while the ‘raging bull’ tag that El Amri placed on him can sometimes manifest itself in undesirable ways.

Amrabat has been booked nine times in 24 Serie A games this season, and 13 times in total (Transfermarkt), which indicates a tendency to lack discipline.

Also, no Liverpool player has conceded more fouls per game than the Moroccan’s 1.5 (as per WhoScored), so he can be a bit too combative for his own good.

The Reds are right to cast as wide a net as possible in their search for midfield reinforcements over the summer, but it wouldn’t be a catastrophe if he were to snub Anfield and follow through on his dream move to Barcelona.

