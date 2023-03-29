(Video) Yaya Toure leaves out ‘incredible’ Liverpool ace for three best players in his position

Some Liverpool fans may be surprised to learn that Luis Diaz didn’t warrant any consideration when considering the three best left-wingers in world football.

Former Manchester City man Yaya Toure was among those put to the test and his selections included two former Reds in Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane, plus Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane.

Whilst the 26-year-old has, admittedly, been out of action since October, it’s difficult to understand how the comparatively out-of-form Chelsea wide man gets a mention instead.

Prior to suffering a knee injury, the ‘incredible’ (as described by Michael Owen on BT Sport during a clash with Brighton at the start of the season) Colombian international had been a welcome breath of fresh air in the squad, supercharging their push for a quadruple last term before amassing seven goal contributions in 12 games (across all competitions) in 2022/23.

There’s no question that our ex-No.10 has more than earnt his place in Toure’s top three, though the argument could still be made that, barring injury, Diaz has done enough to warrant some appreciation beyond the borders of Merseyside.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN: