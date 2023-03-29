Versatile defender ‘ticks all the boxes’ for Liverpool ahead of potential free transfer – report

Liverpool may well be expected to make moves for midfielders in the summer but the uncertain future of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, could mean that we also try and sign a new defender too.

As reported by The Mirror, there seems to be a new name on our radar: ‘Ndicka ticks all the boxes as far as Liverpool are concerned, because he is available on a free and is the perfect profile. He is also versatile as a left sided defender who has covered in the left back role, and even occasionally as a holding midfielder’.

The Eintracht Frankfurt defender looks to be a good option that could help replace any potential outgoing players, add cover to the midfield and not dent our transfer funds for an expected busy summer.

READ MORE: ‘One-stop’ pre-season tour planned for the summer as the club reduces travel for the players

The 23-year-old is currently earning just over £20k-per-week (converted from Capology) in Germany and so we can also assume that his wages wouldn’t be too outrageous, even if he was looking for a significant pay rise when leaving as a free transfer.

Featuring in 35 games already this campaign, the Frenchman was part of the Europa League winning squad last season and has proven to be a durable and integral part of Oliver Glasner’s side.

Time will tell if this is a deal that works for all parties but it certainly seems on paper to be a move that we should be interested in, if Jurgen Klopp thinks the player is good enough for our squad.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!