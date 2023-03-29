What Klopp told Gerrard during spontaneous drinking session before Paris CL final

One picture of Steven Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp enjoying a drink together in the leadup to the Champions League final in Paris went viral on social media.

The 42-year-old opened up on the ‘good craic’ he had with the Liverpool boss and the nature of the conversation that ensued outside a pub in Formby.

“He was walking the dog, I was sitting outside with one of my friends having a couple of pints. I shouted over to wish him good luck, because he had a Champions League final days later. I thought he’d be in the zone,” the former England international exclusively revealed to The Anfield Wrap.

“He said to me: ‘No, no, no. Go the bar and get me a pint.’ So we get him a pint. He ended up having two or three, he had a couple of smokes, his dog waited patiently, and we had a good craic for probably over an hour.

“About football, about life, in Liverpool, his plans for the future.”

The Merseysiders sadly didn’t go on to secure a seventh crown in the competition as Real Madrid weathered the storm and took home the lion’s share of the spoils courtesy of a second-half Vinicus Jr winner.

“He was just really great company to have and it was different from a football environment, it was Jurgen in his plain clothes, his dog walking gear,” Gerrard went on to add.

“He was fantastic with my mate, he made him feel part of the conversation and I think that just sums the man up.

“He’s a genuine, humble character, who’s got a presence and an aura. And at the same time he’s one of the most gifted managers there’s ever been. That’s a special person, for me.”

READ MORE: Liverpool must overcome Milner contract hesitation to fulfil Jurgen Klopp plan – opinion

READ MORE: ‘What I’ve been told’: Fabrizio Romano clarifies exit rumours over Liverpool midfielder

The one thing the JÜRGEN docu-series perhaps best makes clear over all else is how far the German tactician has gone beyond the narrow remit of his job title to immerse himself in the soul of Merseyside.

Ever since that fateful opening presser, in which Klopp declared he wanted fans to mould themselves into ‘believers’ once more, the former Mainz head coach has been more than a welcome breath of fresh air at the club and city.

Even with the contract extension keeping him at L4 until 2026, it still seems far too short of a period left to enjoy him, and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for another positive update on that front down the line.

Fans can catch the final part of The Anfield Wrap’s JÜRGEN docu-series here, courtesy of their YouTube channel:

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!