(Photo) Ben Doak shares heartwarming Instagram post amid Liverpool training return

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak took to Instagram to share photos of him thoroughly enjoying his return to training.

The 18-year-old suffered a sickening head injury in UEFA Youth League action for Barry Lewtas’ under-19s in their defeat to Sporting Lisbon earlier this month, which duly ruled him out of contention for Scotland’s under-21s during the recent international break.

Thankfully, the teenager is back on the training pitch, and if his social media activity is anything to go by, he couldn’t be happier.

Doak shared photos on Instagram of him with some Liverpool teammates this afternoon, which included images of him sharing a laugh with compatriot Andy Robertson among others, along with the caption ‘Happy to be back!’.

It was a heartwarming sight after his worrying body blow in Portugal little more than a fortnight ago, and having already made five senior appearances for the Reds this season, he might just be something of a wildcard selection for Jurgen Klopp to consider in the final few weeks of the campaign.

You can see the images of the Scottish teenager at training below from his Instagram profile (@bendoak._):