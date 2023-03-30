(Video) Darwin Nunez looking in good spirits as Liverpool share training ground footage

Darwin Nunez cut a seemingly contented figure as he was seen at Liverpool training today, with the club sharing footage on their social media channels.

Just as Saturday’s opponents Manchester City saw star striker Erling Haaland forced to pull out of the Norway squad through injury, the Reds attacker also had his international involvement scuppered, with a cut to the ankle preventing him from teaming up with Uruguay.

However, Neil Jones reported for GOAL on Wednesday that Jurgen Klopp is expecting to have the 23-year-old available for the trip to the Etihad Stadium, and the chances of that happening appear to have increased.

This afternoon, Liverpool shared footage of the Reds in training, with one clip featuring Nunez cutting a smile as he wished the camera operator ‘good morning’ while getting ready to start the session.

Seeing the Uruguayan in good spirits and back on the training ground seems to bode well for Saturday, when he’ll be hoping to punish Man City again, just as he did when scoring in the Community Shield eight months ago.

You can see the clip of Nunez below, as shared by @LFC on Twitter: