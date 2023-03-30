Reports from Brazil share Bobby Firmino’s transfer wish after he leaves Liverpool

Bobby Firmino has reportedly made his wishes clear regarding his next move after he leaves Liverpool.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old announced that he’d be departing Anfield at the end of this season upon the expiry of his contract (as per Sky Sports Germany), bringing the curtain down on an eight-year spell with the Reds.

Speculation continues as to where his next transfer will take him, although it seems he has one firm wish.

Brazilian outlet Torcedores reported that Firmino ‘does not want to continue playing in English football’ and ‘intends to change countries in the next transfer window’, with Barcelona, ​​Benfica, Borussia Dortmund and Roma cited as ‘possible destinations’.

Flamengo in his homeland have also been mentioned, but the chances of him signing for the Rio de Janeiro club are deemed ‘unrealistic’ due to the wages it would likely involve.

READ MORE: Reliable journalist casts doubt over exciting transfer news supposedly coming out of Liverpool

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez looking in good spirits as Liverpool share training ground footage

Already an idol to many a Liverpool fan, the 31-year-old’s standing will only be helped by his preference to join a club outside of England.

He may possibly feel such a strong connection to the Reds that the thought of lining up, and potentially scoring, against them wouldn’t feel right.

At least if he were to move to mainland Europe, the likelihood of him coming up in opposition to Jurgen Klopp’s side would be slim at best, necessitating that club to be drawn against us in continental competition for it to happen.

In the past, the likes of Fernando Torres, Raheem Sterling and (indirectly) Michael Owen have left Liverpool, gone to other English clubs and come up against us, with all three perhaps damaging their legacy to varying degrees in the process.

By stating his desire to leave England, whether it’s to avoid facing the Reds or simply in search of a new challenge in his career, Firmino is set to depart Anfield with the absolute best wishes of every Kopite, having given us eight tremendous years and been a crowd favourite throughout.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!