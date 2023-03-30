‘We understand that…’ – Reliable journalist shares update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Gvardiol

RB Leipzig are desperate to keep hold of Josko Gvardiol in the face of interest from Liverpool and a few other clubs, according to reporters from Sky Sports Germany.

A report from Football Insider in recent days claimed that the Reds are ‘well placed’ to sign the centre-back, who’s also wanted by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The player himself batted off any prospects of a transfer when speaking to Croatian outlet Net.hr earlier this week (via Fabrizio Romano), and his club also seem determined not to let him depart.

Giving credit to his Sky Sports Germany colleague Philipp Hinze, Florian Plettenberg tweeted: “News #Gvardiol: Leipzig bosses definitely want to keep him until 2024! They are not considering a sale in summer.

“We understand that an offer of around €100m wouldn’t change their mind. Many clubs interested: Real Madrid, #CFC, #MCFC, #LFC … @philipphinze24“

READ MORE: Liverpool fans may have noticed one thing in particular from Man City training ground images

READ MORE: Liverpool receive major transfer boost following latest Christian Falk update; Reds are ‘confident’ they can complete deal

It increasingly seems that, if Liverpool are to get Gvardiol to Anfield in the summer, they’ll need to really push the boat out and come up with an offer that he and Leipzig simply cannot ignore.

The ball is firmly in the Bundesliga club’s court at present, with the 21-year-old’s contract at the Red Bull Arena lasting until 2027 (Transfermarkt), so it’s not as if the clock is ticking rapidly towards its expiry and his employers are being pressed into a decision.

If even an offer of €100m (£88m) won’t sway Die Roten Bullen, FSG may be pondering whether going higher than that would constitute paying over the odds for the player, who’s valued at €70m (£61.5m) by Football Transfers.

There’s a good reason as to why Leipzig are being so steadfast in their determination to keep Gvardiol.

A scout report from Breaking The Lines last year highlighted how he’s comfortable in building play out from the back, one of the most progressive passers in the Bundesliga, adept at exploiting gaps left by the opposition and excels at fundamental defensive traits such as tackling and ball recovery.

Liverpool would undoubtedly be getting a quality all-round centre-back if they can land the Croatian, but it seems as if that feat will be increasingly difficult to pull off.

You can see Plettenberg’s tweet on Gvardiol below, via @Plettigoal on Twitter:

News #Gvardiol: Leipzig bosses definitely want to keep him until 2024! They are not considering a sale in summer. We understand that an offer of around €100m wouldn’t change their mind. Many clubs interested: Real Madrid, #CFC, #MCFC, #LFC … @philipphinze24 @SkySportDE 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/XrEIqB1Wus — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 28, 2023

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!