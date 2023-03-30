(Video) Erling Haaland seemingly missing from Man City training ahead of Liverpool clash

Erling Haaland appeared to be missing from Manchester City training today ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had to withdraw from the Norway squad for the March international break due to a groin problem (Daily Mail), which has possibly put his involvement this weekend into doubt.

The Premier League champions shared photos from the training ground yesterday on their official website, with no sign of the top flight’s leading goalscorer in any of them, and he seemed to have sat out this morning’s session also.

Sky Sports News‘ Peter Stevenson was reporting live from Man City’s training ground, with their footage showing no sign of Haaland among the players who were being put through their paces.

The striker would be a major miss for Pep Guardiola’s side if he’s not fit enough to feature against Liverpool, having netted a phenomenal 42 goals already this season, eight of which came in his last two matches (Transfermarkt).

Nonetheless, it must be stated that his apparent absence from training today doesn’t strictly mean he won’t feature on Saturday, with just under 48 hours still to go before kick-off at the Etihad.

You can see the footage of Man City training, as shown on Sky Sports News this morning (via @footballdaily on Twitter):