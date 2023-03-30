Klopp sits above 3 UCL-winning bosses and ex-Liverpool hero in newly-published managerial ranking

According to a list published by L’Equipe today (via Daily Mail), Jurgen Klopp is the third-best paid manager in world football.

The renowned French newspaper revealed the identities of the most heavily reimbursed coaches on the planet, with the Premier League unsurprisingly featuring prominently in the upper echelons.

However, it was a LaLiga boss in Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone who topped the pile on just under £574,000 per week, which equates to more than £29.8m per year.

Pep Guardiola is the highest-placed manager based in England, ranking second with slightly over £379,000 per week (£19.7m per year). Then comes Liverpool’s Klopp on just over £302,000 per week, amounting to annual earnings of more than £15.7m.

He’s not the only name on the list with Merseyside connections, as 2005 Champions League-winning hero Xabi Alonso comes in at 10th on just under £4.4m per annum at Bayer Leverkusen.

Even though the Reds have endured a difficult season, it’s a sure sign of the German’s standing within the world game that he features among the three best-paid managers on the planet.

He’s certainly earned every bit of that wage during his time at Anfield, having won every trophy he’s contested at the club, apart from the Europa League in his first season with us in 2015/16.

He masterminded an unforgettable Premier League triumph three years ago which saw us finish on 99 points, also putting together top-flight campaigns of 97 and 92 points in other seasons. He’s taken us to three Champions League finals, winning one and being subjected to luckless defeats in the other two.

Indeed, L’Equipe’s list shows that Klopp earns more than three other managers to have won that tournament, namely Thomas Tuchel (sixth), Carlo Ancelotti (seventh) and Jose Mourinho (ninth) – exalted company, for sure.

Whatever some pundits may have said about him in recent months, this underlines his standing as one of the foremost coaches in world football, and he’s brought bang for his buck as far as Liverpool are concerned.

