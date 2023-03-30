Jurgen Klopp doesn’t deserve a spot in Premier League Hall of Fame, says pundit

Simon Jordan has claimed that Jurgen Klopp should not be in the running to be entered into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame after Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were inducted yesterday.

The German tactician, who took over at Liverpool in 2015, has won every major trophy possible at the club since his arrival – including the 2019/20 league title.

According to former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan, though, Pep Guardiola should be the next name on the list as he explained that one league title for the Liverpool boss is not enough.

“When you look at Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson that have had this longevity, but you look at the fact that Wenger – how many Premier League titles did he actually win?” Jordan told talkSPORT (as quoted by Daily Star).

“Then you look at Pep Guardiola, and he will compress, probably twice the amount of titles that Arsene Wenger won into half the amount of time.

“So, I think it’s undeniable that the next cab off the rank to go into this hall of fame, would most likely be Pep Guardiola.

“I don’t see how he can’t have done [enough], because if you have won the Premier League four out of the last five seasons, I think that is a remarkable record, and I think it will put him right up there.

“It will supersede what Arsene Wenger did. Wenger’s record is ‘The Invincibles’, and the fact that Arsenal and Manchester United were the two poster boys for the Premier League.

“And then you start to run a little bit dry, because I don’t think you could suggest winning one Premier League gives Jurgen Klopp a scenario.”

You’d have every right to argue that Jordan’s comments are a bit harsh on Klopp.

The 55-year-old has led Liverpool to achieve over 90 points in three of the last four seasons while also helping us to pick up a Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup along the way.

There’s no denying that Guardiola has also done a brilliant job at the Etihad, but the Spaniard has received significantly more financial backing from his owners compared to the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Both managers are world-class in their own right and the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has admitted recently that he’s ‘copied’ aspects of Klopp’s tactics to help improve his own City side.

The two managers face off on Saturday when we travel to face the Sky Blues in what is a huge game in our attempt of a top four finish this term.

