Liverpool receive major transfer boost following latest Christian Falk update; Reds are ‘confident’ they can complete deal

Thomas Tuchel has not spoken to representatives at Bayern Munich about the prospect of signing Mason Mount this summer despite recent reports, that’s according to BILD Sport’s Christian Falk.

Liverpool are believed to be ‘confident’ of completing a move for the Chelsea star at the end of the season with him set to enter the final 12 months of his current contract in the summer and there yet to be an agreement reached over a new deal.

But with Tuchel recently taking charge of the Allianz Arena outfit following the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann, though, there were fears that the former Blues boss is interested in a move for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder – rumours that Falk has now quashed.

“Mason Mount @ChelseaFC was not an issue in the talks between Thomas Tuchel and @fcbayern. The new coach wants to get an overview of the squad first,” he wrote on his official Twitter page. “The midfield in particular is more than adequate. For further transfers, players would first have to be sold @BILD_Sport.”

Although Jude Bellingham is the player Liverpool fans are desperate to see in a red shirt, Mount could also be a quality addition to the squad if he was to complete a move to Anfield in the summer.

It’s certainly positive news to hear that Mount is not currently on Bayern’s radar at the moment but you’d suspect that other clubs in the Premier League and around Europe are keeping tabs on his situation at Stamford Bridge.

There’s no denying that a move to the Bundesliga and a reunion with Tuchel will appeal to the England international, but the opportunity to remain in the Premier League and play under Jurgen Klopp will also be something that the Portsmouth-born talent likes the sound of.

We’re in desperate need of midfield reinforcements this summer and with the Chelsea No. 19 possessing the ability to both score and create goals from the middle of the park we should certainly consider a move.

Check Falk’s tweet below via Twitter:

