Liverpool ‘lead the list’ for 24 y/o PL star as contract troubles intensify – The Athletic

Liverpool ‘lead the list of domestic suitors’ for Chelsea star Mason Mount with the 24-year-old ‘still no closer’ to agreeing a new deal at Stamford Bridge, that’s according to The Athletic.

The England international is set to enter the final 12 months of his current contract this summer and reports are suggesting that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘confident’ they can complete a deal for the Portsmouth-born talent.

New Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who helped the player become a vital fixture for the London club during his time at Stamford Bridge, is also ‘credited with an interest’.

“The future of Mason Mount is already in focus well ahead of the summer transfer window,” the report claims.

“The England midfielder is still no closer to agreeing a new contract at Chelsea, whom he joined at the age of six, and the suspicion is growing that this will prove to be his last season at Stamford Bridge.

“Liverpool lead the list of domestic suitors. The former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, newly installed as Bayern Munich’s head coach, is also credited with an interest.”

Liverpool are desperate to strengthen their midfield options during the summer transfer window and you’d suspect that Mount’s versatility is something that will certainly appeal to our German tactician.

The Chelsea No. 19 is most effective when operating as part of a midfield three but has also shown previously that he’s more than capable of playing further upfield on the left flank.

Todd Boehly, the new Blues owner, has already splashed £600m this season on strengthening his squad and the dynamic midfielder is therefore no longer a guaranteed starter under Graham Potter.

The side from the capital will not want to see the Academy graduate leave the club for free at the end of next season so will potentially be willing to accept any suitable offer they receive for his services this summer.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on with reliable sources now weighing in on the situation.

