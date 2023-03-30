‘They have put in the leg work’ – Jacobs confirms Liverpool have already ‘made a move’ to secure ‘value’ signing

Liverpool’s interest in Mason Mount is ‘genuine’ and the Reds are confident that the Chelsea star ‘can be sold on their project’, that’s according to CBS Journalist Ben Jacobs.

Alongside Jurgen Klopp’s ‘priority’ transfer target Jude Bellingham, the Anfield outfit are being strongly linked with a summer move for the 24-year-old with his current Stamford Bridge deal set to expire at the end of next season and there yet to be an agreement reached over fresh terms.

The Athletic have reported that the Merseysiders, who are joined by both Manchester clubs in the race for the England international’s signature, ‘lead the list’ currently despite new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel also keeping tabs on the situation.

“Liverpool’s interest is genuine, they have put in that leg work and they believe that Mount can be sold on their project,” Jacobs told The Done Deal Show (as quoted by The Boot Room). “Well, they have made a move on the player’s side already. This isn’t a case of being something that will develop. Liverpool have put in the leg work on the player’s side on the scouting side and internally on the recruitment team, this is what Liverpool do and they know that if they get Mount they will get him at value.”

Mount is currently valued at £57m (transfermarkt) but with Chelsea running the risk of losing the Portsmouth-born talent for free in just over 12 months’ time, they may be willing to sell for a cut-price fee this summer.

It’s no secret that Klopp is wanting to add to his midfield options ahead of next season with many Reds supporters believing that area of the pitch has let the club down this season and has resulted in Liverpool currently seven points adrift of the top four (albeit with two games in hand on fourth placed Spurs).

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are set to leave the club as free agents in the summer, Arthur Melo will return to his parent club Juventus and it remains unclear as to whether James Milner will be offered a new deal to keep him at L4 next season.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, two of our first-choice midfielders, have shown signs of ageing this term while Thiago Alcantara (who is currently sidelined through injury) has struggled at times in the middle of the park.

Fresh legs and energy is exactly what is needed next term and Mount would bring both of those traits in abundance.

