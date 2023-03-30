(Video) Seven-second update is one all Liverpool fans wanted to see

Liverpool find themselves in something of a unique position under Jurgen Klopp in terms of not having top four football virtually guaranteed with only 12 league games to go.

That being said, the Reds will feel more than encouraged about their chances following the return of Mr. Electric himself, Luis Diaz, to team training.

Signing midfielders will be the name of the game for the club this summer but in the meantime, the return of one of our most exciting additions in recent years should bode well for the near future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: