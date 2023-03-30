‘Absolutely brilliant’ Liverpool star ‘nursing a back injury’ ahead of Man City clash – David Lynch

Liverpool may need to be cautious with Kostas Tsimikas upon his return from international duty after it was reported that the fullback is suffering from a ‘back injury’.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Football Insider’s David Lynch, with the Reds set to face off against Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City in two days’ time.

Kostas Tsimikas nursing a back injury after being forced off for Greece on Monday but it is not thought to be serious.https://t.co/HGcuUh8uRl — David Lynch (@dmlynch) March 30, 2023

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be hoping to kick off a positive run of results, starting off with the trip to the Etihad in what is a high pressure game for both outfits.

READ MORE: United & City tracking ‘incredible’ midfielder but Liverpool most likely to sign him – report

READ MORE: Pundit: Two Liverpool stars completely letting down Klopp; advised to make signings

Fortunately, it seems that the issue affecting our ‘absolutely brilliant’ (as praised by Darren Ambrose on Sky, via The Boot Room, during a 2-0 win over Wolves at the start of March) Greek Scouser isn’t too serious, though the availability of Andy Robertson should mean we won’t need to risk him in Manchester.

With only 12 games left to play in a bid to secure top four football, of course, it will be a case of all hands on deck in what will prove to be a particularly challenging April run of fixtures that also sees us lock horns with leaders Arsenal.

We don’t need to be reminded of the importance of securing Champions League football for another season ahead of what could prove to be the biggest summer of Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Anfield.

Still, if some good fortune with injuries was to present itself at any time in 2022/23 – the present moment would be most welcome.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!