Liverpool have fresh hope of signing 24-year-old midfielder; agent has good relationship with Reds – report

What impact the involvement of a new voice in the Mason Mount contract saga remains somewhat unclear, though Liverpool could be set to benefit thanks to Neil Fewings positive relationship with the club.

The England international looks no closer to agreeing an extension with his childhood club despite being keen to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer.

“Fewings’ involvement in itself does not necessarily mean Mount’s departure is inevitable,” Simon Johnson and Raphael Honigstein wrote for The Athletic.

“Perhaps a different voice in the room can help break through barriers after several months of back and forth.

“That said, Fewings does enjoy good relationships with other clubs in England, including Liverpool, and is now a managing partner at ROOF (Representatives Of Outstanding Footballers), an agency which has strong connections with clubs in Germany.”

That all being said, it appears that circumstances are steering the 24-year-old toward an exit, and potentially straight into the arms of a club in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

Provided that we can negotiate the asking price under the £70m the Blues are understood to be keen to secure, should Mount be put on the market, it seems likely that the midfielder could be allowed to join a direct rival.

Neil Jones’ understanding seems to support the notion that our recruitment team will be capable of working its magic once again, which would surely have positive ramifications for the rest of our business in the window.

At a time when our financial flexibility remains unpredictable in light of an ongoing hunt for top four football and the financial rewards that follow, any savings that could be made on this front could prove pivotal down the line.

