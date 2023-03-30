Liverpool having ‘significant conversations’ over £76k-p/w midfielder compared to Adam Lallana

The idea of Liverpool bringing the next Adam Lallana to Anfield may invite raised eyebrows from some corners of the Anfield-based outfit’s fanbase whilst the club continues to be linked with players like Jude Bellingham.

Described as being similar to the now Brighton star by the ECHO’s Andrew Beasley – and, most notably, by the ex-Red himself (Daily Express) – Mason Mount is reportedly the subject of ‘significant conversations’ over a potential switch to L4.

“The Athletic has been told that significant conversations have taken place over a prospective move, with Liverpool already giving proper consideration to what kind of contract they could offer to persuade the player to join them — a reality which Chelsea accept is commonplace,” Simon Johnson and Raphael Honigstein wrote for The Athletic. “They will not countenance him running his contract down and departing on a free transfer at the end of next season, so would look to sell him this summer if there is no prospect of him extending his stay.”

With the Merseysiders struggling for intensity in the middle of the park to fuel their aggressive but perfectly orchestrated pressing system, securing a player (reportedly on £76,000-per-week, according to Salary Sport) with both technical quality and dynamism could prove to be a masterstroke.

Chelsea will hope to secure a fee in the region of £70m, if the Athletic’s report is to be believed, though it’s difficult to imagine the Blues swinging that arrangement with a suitor should they fail to extend his contract beyond 2024.

As such, it’s an opportunity one can’t blame Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team for pursuing ahead of the opening of the summer window.

In possession of a generally outstanding injury record, positional and formational versatility, and the necessary tools (as far as athleticism and intelligence are concerned) to be an adept presser in the German tactician’s side.

Forget the Adam Lallana comparisons. If that doesn’t excite fans after a full season of watching a tired midfield fail to control the middle of the park, then nothing will.

