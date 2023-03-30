Merson explains how Liverpool can ‘exploit’ Man City with ‘massive three points’ up for grabs

Paul Merson has explained how Liverpool can ‘exploit’ Manchester City when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Saturday and knows that the title race can be blown wide open in the coming days.

The Reds are in desperate need of three points as they seek to reduce the seven-point gap between themselves and fourth placed Spurs while City know a win on Saturday will take them to within five points of league leaders Arsenal (for a few hours at least).

The Gunners then travel to Anfield next weekend meaning Liverpool can have a huge say in the title race as we enter the business end of the season.

“This is a huge game for Manchester City and they cannot afford to slip up,” Merson told Sportskeeda (via the Metro).

“If they drop points here, they could find themselves 11 points behind Arsenal. If City win this game, however, the onus will be on Arsenal. If you’re an Arsenal fan, this is a game where you’d be hoping City would slip up.

“Liverpool aren’t going to dominate the ball and will use their pace on the counter with Salah, Nunez, and Gakpo. Manchester City do leave open spaces at the back and Liverpool will need to exploit them.

“Liverpool have been a bit like a bag of rebels, and Jurgen Klopp doesn’t know what he’s going to get from his team. One minute they’re beating Manchester United and City and the next, they’re losing to Bournemouth away from home.

“If Liverpool lose to City and then beat Arsenal next week, they’ll have blown the title race wide open. Liverpool need to win both of these games to get into the top four, and that would be a good result for them.

“Liverpool haven’t had the season they’ve had so far only because of Trent Alexander-Arnold. He gets a lot of stick, and I’m not sure what Liverpool are going to do with the situation.

“They’ve won Premier League and Champions League titles with him in the team. I would be shocked if Erling Haaland isn’t fit for this game – he pulled out of the international break.

“I don’t know which Liverpool are going to turn up, and I’m backing Man City to win a massive three points this weekend. Manchester City 2-0 Liverpool.”

Although Merson is right in saying that we can impact the title race massively, that’s not really of much interest to us.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad will know that we have three tough games on the horizon and this week, one that Virgil van Dijk has labelled as ‘interesting’, will go a long way in determining whether we achieve a top four finish this season.

We do have the players to cause Pep Guardiola’s side trouble this weekend with our attempts of earning three points boosted by the sight of Luis Diaz once again out on the training field today.

Erling Haaland may be absent for the Sky Blues with him absent from their training recently as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

We have been consistently inconsistent this season but let’s hope the real Liverpool can turn up at the Etihad on Saturday to ensure we pick up a massive three points.

