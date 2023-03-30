Reliable journo casts doubt over exciting transfer news supposedly coming out of Liverpool

Jacque Talbot has revealed that he’s received ‘two texts’ claiming that Borussia Dortmund have accepted a bid from Liverpool for Jude Bellingham.

The Football Transfers journalist did however cast doubt over the rumours claiming ‘it’s just noise’ but claimed that ‘things will trickle out’ regarding any potential deal due to the high amount of people involved in the potential transfer.

The Reds have made the teenager their number one transfer target for the upcoming summer window but are also joined by Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race for the dynamic midfielder’s signature.

“What do you make of these Hayden Dodge comments? That’s the agent isn’t it? Who said Liverpool have made a bid for Bellingham,” Talbot said on his YouTube channel (via The Boot Room). “I mentioned it earlier that I’ve had two texts saying a bid has been accepted and it’s all agreed and there’s a clause if he becomes a captain in two years, it’s just noise, there’s so many people involved in the deal and things will trickle out sometimes.”

READ MORE: ‘People don’t see’ – Man City star defends Virgil van Dijk amid recent criticism

We understand that you shouldn’t read too much into rumours such as ones like this, especially when The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently claimed it’s looking ‘increasingly unlikely’ that Liverpool will complete a deal for the Birmingham City Academy graduate due to the finances required, but you never know.

Dortmund are going to demand at least £110m for their No. 22 this summer and Talbot has claimed that FSG will provide Klopp with £200m to strengthen his squad.

More than one new addition in the middle of the park is needed ahead of next season, though, especially when you consider that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are almost certainly leaving in the summer.

Mason Mount is another one of the names being linked with a move to L4 and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete in the coming months as we look to be as competitive as possible once again next term.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!