‘Good relationship’ – Romano makes interesting Liverpool admission as Bellingham update is given

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Jude Bellingham has a ‘good relationship’ with Liverpool players but when considering his next move the Borussia Dortmund star will consider ‘the project’ at any potential new club ahead of anything else.

The Italian transfer specialist also revealed that the teenager is on good terms with a number of players in both Manchester City and Real Madrid’s respective squads as the summer transfer window nears.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to have made the England international his ‘priority’ transfer target ahead of next season with the Birmingham City Academy graduate set to cost any potential suitor more than £100m.

“Haaland is a friendly, funny guy… and the same for Bellingham,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“They have a good relationship; but the same goes between Bellingham and Liverpool players, some Real Madrid players as well.

“I don’t think this makes the difference honestly, top players always pick the project and then if there are already good friends at the club, that’s positive.”

It’s no secret that Bellingham is good friends with Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the pair recently attending a Chris Brown concert in London as well as sitting down for a meal together.

It would be interesting to hear what sort of conversation the talented duo discussed while in each other’s company but that’s something we’ll never know.

The Dortmund No. 22 is one of Europe’s hottest prospects and he’s got a huge decision to make in the summer as he considers what move is best for his promising career.

Madrid and City may have the potential to pay bigger wages to the 19-year-old, but the dynamic midfielder could be attracted to the idea of being at the forefront of a ‘rebuild’ at Liverpool and the opportunity to reach his full potential under the watchful eye of our German tactician.

It feels like we’ve been linked with Bellingham for an eternity and it would be a bitter pill to swallow if he was to head anywhere other than Anfield this summer.

